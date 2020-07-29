Watch: Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Have Fun Wearing School Uniforms In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The video begins with Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji rehearsing their embrace. The director offers Kim Soo Hyun notes and he runs up the steps a number of instances to get the digicam angle excellent.

In the subsequent few scenes, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji placed on their college uniforms once more and let their mischievous sides come out. Sitting with among the different college students, Kim Soo Hyun actively promotes their new drama, saying, “You need to watch it and watch it once more and watch it once more.”

The varsity uniforms are for a short dream scene through which Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji’s characters think about themselves as unusual highschool college students. As Kim Soo Hyun tries to method Seo Ye Ji, he’s blocked by Oh Jung Se. Oh Jung Se tries to name Seo Ye Ji over, however each she and the director say, “That sounds scary.”

Seo Ye Ji ultimately comes over, and Kim Soo Hyun remarks that she looks like a mannequin. She strikes a pose, making him imitate her in return. Oh Jung Se pats Kim Soo Hyun and feedback, “You’re cute,” and is meant to go away, however sits down on a park bench to observe as an alternative, making the opposite two actors giggle.

Kim Soo Hyun continued to point out his playful facet within the video. In one other scene, Kim Soo Hyun is sharing a meal with Oh Jung Se, and the director feedback, “It’s good that you simply’re having fun with the meal, however you might want to take a look at your brother now and again.” In the subsequent scene, which exhibits Seo Ye Ji abruptly speeding outdoors, Kim Soo Hyun waves to her behind the digicam, solely to learn that he’s nonetheless in body.

Try the clip under!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

