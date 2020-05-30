Watch: Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Share Their First Day On The Set Of Upcoming tvN Drama

tvN’s new drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has unveiled its first making-of video!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Younger, a kids’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

Within the video, Kim Soo Hyun says, “Hi there, I’m Kim Soo Hyun who performs Moon Kang Tae. First of all, I used to be too careless in regards to the climate. I didn’t take note of it and ended up regretting it. What am I speaking about?” Shocked by his personal randomness, he appears to be like to the employees for assist.

The actor continues, “It’s been some time since I filmed, so I’m very nervous and excited. At the moment, Oh Jung Se is with me, so I’m actually, actually wanting ahead to the long run.” Then he expresses his hope that the viewers can be excited for the drama.

Seo Ye Ji greets the viewers, saying, “Hi there, I’m Seo Ye Ji who takes the position of Go Moon Younger in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be okay.’ It’s good to satisfy you. At the moment was the primary filming, and the environment of the actors, director, and crew members is so nice that we’re having enjoyable filming. Please sit up for our drama, and I can be grateful should you like Go Moon Younger as nicely. Thanks.”

Oh Jung Se, who performs Moon Kang Tae’s older brother within the drama, shares, “At the moment was the primary filming, and we simply completed. I’m excited, anxious, and nervous. I don’t know the way we filmed, however I’ll attempt to make this a nice drama by taking it step-by-step. I’ll do my finest to not trigger any bother.”

The video additionally reveals a glimpse of the actors’ nice chemistry. Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se appear very snug with one another as they joke with one another behind the digicam. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji research the script collectively, they usually rehearse a number of instances to excellent the scene. Though they should painting a tense relationship within the drama, they’re all jokes and laughter throughout break time.

Take a look at the total making-of video beneath!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is slated to premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch the newest teaser right here!

Supply (1)