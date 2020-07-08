Watch: Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji Show Unique Method Of Rehearsing Lines In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN has launched the behind-the-scenes video for episode seven of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay!”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is concerning the unusual romance between Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a youngsters’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

The behind-the-scenes video focuses on three scenes: the scene within the motel with the merchandising machine, the scene through which Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger face off at night time, and the scene through which Go Moon Younger and Nam Joo Ri (Park Gyu Younger) get right into a battle.

In the primary scene, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji have technical points with the merchandising machine. Throughout rehearsals for his or her traces, the 2 actors imitate one another’s traces again to one another. As they rehearse the shot through which she backs him up towards the machine, he asks, “Ought to I transfer my hips like this?” and she or he complains with fun, “I find yourself copying you if you happen to try this.” This scene additionally featured a cameo from actor Jung Sang Hoon.

In the second scene, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji wrestle to recollect their traces for a scene through which their characters have interaction in fast banter. On the finish of rehearsals, the 2 actors present that they’ve the scene memorized by saying one another’s traces as a substitute of their very own.

In the ultimate scene, Seo Ye Ji and Park Gyu Younger apply the timing for his or her slap and battle scene. Seo Ye Ji is calm {and professional}, giving the nervous Park Gyu Younger recommendation, and Park Gyu Younger says, “I had bother sleeping due to this scene.” The battle appears fierce on digicam, however the two actors can’t cease laughing as they movie and monitor the scene.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video beneath!

