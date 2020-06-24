Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Pretends To Be A Cameraman For Seo Ye Ji Behind The Scenes Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” shared a behind-the-scenes look at the drama’s first two episodes!

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a “barely unusual romantic comedy” with Kim Soo Hyun taking part in Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Seo Ye Ji taking part in Go Moon Younger, a kids’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction. Oh Jung Se performs the position of Moon Sang Tae, who’s a really proficient illustrator on the autism spectrum.

The video begins off with a scene between Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun, the place Moon Kang Tae holds the blade of a knife till his hand bleeds. Kim Soo Hyun receives assist from a director as they work out what appears to be like most pure for Kim Soo Hyun.

Away from the motion, a curious Seo Ye Ji tries out the filming gear. Kim Soo Hyun will be heard calling out, “Moon Younger, don’t use your vitality!”

Later throughout their scene, Seo Ye Ji finally ends up tossing the knife too laborious and bursts into laughter. Kim Soo Hyun asks her, “Why are you laughing?”

Subsequent, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, and Oh Jung Se are all on set to movie Go Moon Younger’s autograph occasion. When Oh Jung Se’s character Moon Sang Tae grows overwhelmed on the occasion, Kim Soo Hyun’s character involves his help and comforts him. As they movie, Kim Soo Hyun grows emotional and holds again tears.

In the meantime, Seo Ye Ji can’t comprise her laughter within the following scene when she is meant to offer Kim Soo Hyun a small, pure smile. Because the director calls, “Minimize,” Kim Soo Hyun requests, “Make the scene fairly with CGI.”

Subsequent, Kim Soo Hyun sits in a bus with Oh Jung Se. They joke round and skim a e book about dinosaurs collectively. The two have a cute brotherly second, which makes them snicker.

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun then rehearse their scene collectively. Kim Soo Hyun playfully follows Seo Ye Ji round, pretending to movie her like a digicam operator.

When Kim Soo Hyun recites his strains telling Seo Ye Ji to shut her eyes, Seo Ye Ji laughs and responds, “So I obediently do every little thing he says?” whereas Kim Soo Hyun peeks to see if Seo Ye Ji is closing her eyes.

The two actors get shut training a second the place Kim Soo Hyun teaches Seo Ye Ji’s character the “butterfly hug,” a way used to floor folks in moments of hysteria. The two attempt to determine a solution to comfortably maneuver their arms and make one another snicker as they wrestle.

The duo continues to be in excessive spirits on set when Kim Soo Hyun misses the timing for his strains, first talking too early after which forgetting to talk.

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun then wrap up the shoot with a seriousness that subsides as quickly because the cameras cease rolling.

Watch the clip beneath!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.