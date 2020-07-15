Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Pretends To Be Jealous Of Seo Ye Ji And Choi Daniel Behind The Scenes Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama’s set!

The making-of video begins with Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji having a blast whereas rehearsing their strains. In a particular scene that includes Choi Daniel as a visitor actor, Kim Soo Hyun acts jealous of Seo Ye Ji and Choi Daniel’s relationship. He angrily slams the chair and messes round with the cellphone as a substitute of taking their picture. When he lastly takes their picture, Seo Ye Ji playfully responds to the shutter sound, posing in another way for every click on. Kim Soo Hyun asks, “Why are you making a unique expression for every picture?”

In a separate interview, Choi Daniel shares, “Right now, I got here to movie for ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ and I had loads of enjoyable working with the 2 leads and the director. I had a very satisfying time constructing recollections amidst an amicable filming ambiance.”

A special clip from the making-of video exhibits Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji rehearsing their strains for the scene by which Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji) cuts her hair. Seo Ye Ji recites, “I minimize off my collar,” and Kim Soo Hyun replies, “How is that this your collar? That is your hair.” The two can’t assist laughing, and after they rehearse the scene once more, Kim Soo Hyun jokingly scolds her, saying, “Why are you laughing?”

Later, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se immerse themselves into their combating scene. Whereas monitoring their efficiency, Seo Ye Ji feedback, “I actually look like I received hit.” Kim Soo Hyun additionally places in the identical degree of effort for his motion scene. In between scenes, he doesn’t neglect to be playful whereas additionally professionally going over the main points with the director.

Begin watching Choi Daniel in “The Ghost Detective” beneath:

Watch Now