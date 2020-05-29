Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Runs Away From Love In Dramatic Teaser For Upcoming Drama

tvN has launched a brand new teaser for the upcoming romance drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay!”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” stars Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Web optimization Ye Ji as Go Moon Younger, a kids’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

The teaser begins with Moon Kang Tae taking good care of his older brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), who has an autism spectrum dysfunction. In voice-over, Kim Soo Hyun says, “At first, I believed I used to be working away due to you, hyung. I believed it was all of your fault.”

Because the teaser shifts to scenes from a darkish fairy story, with Go Moon Younger trying mysterious in lengthy robes and an enigmatic smile, Kim Soo Hyun says, “Then I started to marvel if I wasn’t working away as a result of I wished to run away. As a result of if love makes you’re feeling such as you’re going to die, it’s simpler to run away.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is slated to premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser beneath!