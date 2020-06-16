Watch: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Cast Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Are Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale In New Poster And Trailer

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” launched a brand new poster that includes the primary forged of Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and Park Gyu Younger, in addition to a brand new teaser trailer.

Described as a “therapeutic romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” the brand new drama will inform the story of Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love (performed by Kim Soo Hyun), and Go Moon Younger, a profitable kids’s e-book creator who suffers from delinquent persona dysfunction and has by no means identified love (performed by Seo Ye Ji). After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

The brand new poster is ready in Go Moon Younger’s elegant workplace and writing house. She exudes a commanding presence from her desk, in entrance of which sit Moon Kang Tae and his older brother Moon Sang Tae (performed by Oh Jung Se), who has autism spectrum dysfunction (ASD) and is a big fan of Go Moon Younger. On the left is Nam Joo Ri (performed by Park Gyu Younger), Go Moon Younger’s elementary college classmate and a nurse who has a crush on Moon Kang Tae.

The highest of the poster describes the drama as “A sort of bizarre romantic comedy about love.”

A supply from the drama mentioned, “We put a variety of work into the drama set so as to greatest mirror the idea and environment of the drama. Seeing the actors on set is like seeing a scene straight out of a fairy story. Their chemistry is nice, and you may sit up for the primary episode of the drama.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premieres June 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser with English subtitles under:

