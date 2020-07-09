Watch: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Oh Jung Se Crack Up While Filming “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” In Medieval Costumes

tvN has launched one other behind-the-scenes take a look at tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”!

The clip focuses on the scene the place Kim Soo Hyun has to rescue Seo Ye Ji from the “villainous” Oh Jung Se within the medieval ages.

Oh Jung Se seems in his costume with a full beard, exuding an evil aura, and the employees members burst into laughter. Seo Ye Ji feedback that he seems like a very totally different individual, and Oh Jung Se purposely speaks to her in a low voice to match his new look.

Filming begins, and Oh Jung Se drags Seo Ye Ji exterior the set. Kim Soo Hyun, who’s behind them, feedback, “[We have to go through] the door!” Oh Jung Se’s eyes widen in shock, however he snarls and pulls Seo Ye Ji to the proper location. While performing, Kim Soo Hyun finally ends up on the ground, and Seo Ye Ji asks, “Why did you fall?” In bewilderment, Kim Soo Hyun quips, “Hyung (Oh Jung Se) threw me!”

Subsequent, the three actors movie the half the place Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se have a sword struggle whereas Seo Ye Ji is on the ground as a damsel in misery. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji can’t cease laughing at Oh Jung Se’s ad-libs and exaggerated actions. They try and movie once more, however this time, Oh Jung Se isn’t capable of pull his sword out, and Kim Soo Hyun falls onto his knees from laughing an excessive amount of.

