Watch: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Oh Jung Se Try Out Different Poses For Family Pictures On Set Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction.

The clip begins off with the forged and crew in excessive spirits, as they work on a scene at nighttime. Kim Soo Hyun says, “If Kang Tae have been within the hallway by himself, he’d get scared.” A employees member arms him a flashlight, making everybody chuckle. Kim Soo Hyun is happy and says, “Let’s go. It’s very reassuring.”

Subsequent up is a behind-the-scenes take a look at the photograph shoot for Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, and Oh Jung Se’s household portraits. Even when he’s not filming, Kim Soo Hyun is difficult at work, checking the digicam angles.

When Kim Soo Hyun is reciting his strains in entrance of the digicam, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se are doubled over, making an attempt to chuckle silently.

The actors then movie their scene within the library, and Seo Ye Ji’s offended strains and loud voice make Kim Soo Hyun and herself chuckle. Kim Soo Hyun motions for her to be quiet, and a confused Seo Ye Ji freezes up. She asks, “Why are you telling me to be quiet?” Kim Soo Hyun responds, “As a result of we’re in a library,” to which Seo Ye Ji says, “I believed I tousled.” When Oh Jung Se approaches them, Seo Ye Ji continues to be not sure, and she or he asks, “Did I do one thing incorrect?”

Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se exhibit their appearing expertise as they improvise their strains whereas watching TV collectively. When the cameras aren’t rolling, the actors get immersed within the cartoon they’re watching and ask questions in regards to the present’s characters.

Later, Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun rehearse collectively. The director tells Kim Soo Hyun to make his mendacity noticeable when he acts, and Kim Soo Hyun replies, “Okay, I’ll be the kind who’s unhealthy at mendacity.” Kim Soo Hyun then movies his hug scene with Seo Ye Ji, ending the clip with a cute drama second.

