Watch: Kim Soo Hyun + Seo Ye Ji See Past Each Other’s Tough Acts In New Preview Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s upcoming drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its first two episodes!

Described as a “therapeutic romance that resembles a storybook fantasy,” the brand new drama will inform the story of Moon Kang Tae, a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love (performed by Kim Soo Hyun), and Go Moon Younger, a profitable kids’s guide creator who suffers from delinquent character dysfunction and has by no means identified love (performed by Seo Ye Ji).

In the newly launched preview for the upcoming drama, the 2 polar opposites see by way of one another’s hardened exteriors. Moon Kang Tae says of Go Moon Younger, “She’s not loopy. She was simply born like that,” whereas Go Moon Younger mysteriously asks him, “So which one am I?” Watching him stroll away from afar, Go Moon Younger says dreamily in voice-over, “He’s fairly. I would like him.”

The preview goes on to indicate temporary flashes of the emotional hardships confronted by each characters, in addition to a glimpse of the loving relationship between Moon Kang Tae and his autistic older brother Moon Sang Tae (performed by Oh Jung Se). Moon Kang Tae will get emotional as he tells his brother, “Hyung, I don’t want this home or a automotive or cash.”

In the meantime, Go Moon Younger sees previous Moon Kang Tae’s shell, shrewdly observing, “It’s not that you simply’re avoiding it. You’re in all probability simply operating away,” including, “I can see that you simply need to be adored.” She then boldly tells him, “Moon Kang Tae, give your self to me.”

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will premiere on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!