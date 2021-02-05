Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Shares His Version Of The “Celeb Problem” For His Friend IU

Kim Soo Hyun posted a video for IU’s “Celeb Problem”!

EDAM Leisure lately began the Celeb Problem for IU’s newest track “Celeb.” The problem entails posting a video that creatively exhibits your pure self that lies behind your glamorous look on social media.

On February 4, Kim Soo Hyun posted a clip that features photographs of him in numerous settings for the Celeb Problem.

IU commented with rose emojis on the submit and likewise stated, “Wow, such good handwriting,” suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun hand-wrote the textual content “superstar” within the clip.

Kim Soo Hyun and IU have been good buddies since they co-starred in KBS2’s “Dream Excessive” in 2011 and “The Producers” in 2015. He then appeared in her music video for “Ending Scene” in 2017, and he or she made a particular look in his movie “Actual.” Kim Soo Hyun additionally made a cameo look in her 2019 drama “Lodge Del Luna.”

Try IU’s authentic model of the “Celeb Problem” beneath!

Watch the 2 celebs in “The Producers” right here!

