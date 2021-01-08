Watch: Kim Tae Hee And Rain Are A Cozy Couple As They Film Advertisement Together

Rain and Kim Tae Hee star in behind-the-scenes movies from their commercial collectively!

The couple teamed up for adverts for La Cloud beds, after they starred in their first joint business as a pair for the product final yr. In making-of movies, they smile and pose for the digicam and playfully joke round, with Kim Tae Hee suggesting that it may be higher if he raises his arm and Rain making her burst out laughing by saying, “I’m going to do it my manner!”

In a second video, they try how their photographs search for their TV business and Rain says, “Oh, stunning!” He then jokes, “I imply that I look stunning,” commenting on the curve of his physique whereas mendacity down. In one other clip, whereas Rain and Kim Tae Hee are cozy collectively on the mattress, Rain gestures to Kim Tae Hee and asks a employees member, “Isn’t she fairly?”

Take a look at their commercials beneath:

Rain and Kim Tae Hee acquired married in January 2017 and so they now have two daughters.

Watch Rain within the drama “Welcome2Life” beneath!

