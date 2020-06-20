Watch: Kim Woo Bin Talks About His Daily Routine, Plans For His Birthday, And More

Kim Woo Bin just lately sat down for a enjoyable behind-the-scenes interview with Esquire Korea!

Within the interview, the actor shared that he was at present filming his new film “Alien.” He added, “I believe that aliens are actual. I believe they might be fascinated by us as we’re by them. Individuals say that they’ve seen UFOs, so I ponder if that isn’t aliens observing us from afar.”

Requested about why he doesn’t use social media, he answered, “I’m not good at it. I desire to name or textual content somewhat than use social media.” In his spare time, he watches films, reads scripts, and prepares for filming. “I haven’t been in a position to go to the health club these days,” he mentioned, “so I practice at dwelling as an alternative.”

Kim Woo Bin’s birthday is on July 16. He mentioned, “I believe I’ll spend it quietly at dwelling with my household. I’ll should ask my mother to make seaweed soup for me.” Seaweed soup is a conventional meal on birthdays in Korea.

Within the remainder of the interview, he was requested to choose between two selections. He mentioned that he prefers sneakers to decorate footwear, texting to calling, on-line procuring to offline procuring, hip hop to ballads, and Netflix to studying. Requested about what he’s watched these days, he replied, “Extracurricular.”

The actor additionally most well-liked to observe films within the theater somewhat than at dwelling. “It’s positive even when individuals acknowledge me,” he mentioned. “I can simply greet them. Everyone seems to be right here to observe the film, in spite of everything.” He shared that he prefers thriller films similar to “Seven” and “Struggle Membership.” Requested if he was a fan of director David Fincher, he replied, “I’m. I additionally like Brad Pitt.”

Kim Woo Bin shared that he was making an attempt to develop into a morning individual and shared his each day routine. “I get up round eight or 9 within the morning,” he mentioned. “The very first thing I do is wash my face and brush my enamel. I drink two glasses of heat water and eat some probiotics. About 30 minutes later, I’ve my first meal. One hour later, I train. Once I’m not working, my days comply with this type of sample.”

try the complete interview with English subtitles beneath!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GYVPZ8hZa8

