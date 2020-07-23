Watch: Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, A.C.E’s Chan, And More Test Chemistry At “Twenty-Twenty” Script Reading

Upcoming internet drama “Twenty-Twenty” shared a take a look at its first script studying!

“Twenty-Twenty” will inform the tales of 20-year-olds who work to search out their goals as they expertise freedom and duties for the primary time.

The behind-the-scenes video of the script studying, which befell in March, begins with A.C.E’s Chan, Jin Ho Eun, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok playfully introducing themselves as their characters to the digital camera. Kim Woo Seok hesitantly says, “Hello, I’m Hyun Jin,” and Chan asks, “Why are you being so shy?” and the three introduce themselves once more.

Chan secretly praises Kim Woo Seok to the digital camera, “His good-looking facet profile.” Jin Ho Eun provides, “It’s stunning,” and Chan continues, “I believe I’ll be lower by his jaw.” Nonetheless, when he will get caught by Kim Woo Seok, Chan says, “Oh, Hyun Jin, you heard? I’m sorry.”

When the script studying begins, the actors introduce themselves one after the other and shortly immerse themselves into their roles. In a separate interview, Han Sung Min shares, “Da Hee looks like an unapproachable, chilly, and haughty character at first sight. Having grown up throughout the boundaries made by her mom and residing distanced from the world, she meets associates after getting into faculty and feels the thrill, adjustments, and experiences of being 20. Da Hee’s allure is that all the pieces is her first time.”

Kim Woo Seok shares, “Hyun Jin is a personality with plenty of scars on the within. He has plenty of affection, which isn’t proven outwardly. He additionally thinks lots about his associates, and after assembly Da Hee, he alters lots.”

Bae Hae Solar will likely be taking over the function of Chae Dae Hee’s mom Chae Yoon Jung who has excessive expectations for her daughter. Park Sang Nam will likely be taking part in Jung Ha Joon, a well-liked character with a hidden secret.

Moreover, Chan and Jin Ho Eun will likely be taking part in Lee Hyun Jin’s associates Son Bo Hyun and Kang Dae Geun. Chan shares, “Son Bo Hyun is a personality who actually likes his associates and enjoys taking part in round. He has plenty of affection, and he’s a personality who can provide constructive power to individuals.” Jin Ho Eun introduces his character Kang Dae Geun because the chief of their crew who additionally acts because the pillar of help within the group.

Lee Seung Il will likely be taking part in Kwon Ki Joong who will annoy Chae Da Hee and Jung Ha Joon lots as a petty and awkward character, and Chae Gained Bin will likely be taking part in Baek Ye Eun who has a cool outward perspective however plenty of hidden affection on the within.

The actors conclude by sharing their resolves and hopes for viewers to tune into “Twenty-Twenty.”

Watch the total behind-the-scenes video under!

A brand new mission by “A-TEEN” sequence director Han Su Ji, “Twenty-Twenty” will premiere on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST via Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel and VLIVE.

Within the meantime, take a look at Playlist Studio’s drama “XX“:

Watch Now