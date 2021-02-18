Watch: Kim Woo Seok Takes 1st-Ever Solo Win With “Sugar” On “M Countdown”; Performances By HyunA, Kang Daniel, Chungha, And More

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok gained his first music present trophy as a soloist!

On February 18, the nominees for first place on Mnet’s “M Countdown” had been Kim Woo Seok’s “Sugar” and HyunA’s “I’m Not Cool.” Kim Woo Seok took first with a complete rating of 6,747 to HyunA’s 5,931. Kim Woo Seok shared that even when he hadn’t gained first place, he had wished to thank his followers for creating such valuable moments. “I feel I really feel much more grateful to [my fans] Nia Nias as a result of I’ve gained first place,” he mentioned. “I’ll work tougher. Thanks.”

Watch Kim Woo Seok’s efficiency and win under!



More performers on this week’s episode included HyunA, Kang Daniel, Chungha, Dreamcatcher, LUCY, Track Ga In, CIX, Ahn Sung Joon, YOYOMI, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, KINGDOM, TRI.BE, and T1419. A particular efficiency was additionally placed on by the present’s new MCs Nam Yoon Su and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, whereas VICTON’s Sejun and Subin, ASTRO’s JinJin, Rocky, and Sanha, and PENTAGON’s Wooseok and Kino teamed as much as cowl BTS’s “IDOL.”

Watch their performances under!

Ahn Sung Joon – “Masks”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

KINGDOM – “Excalibur”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

YOYOMI – “Corny Love Track (By YOYOMI)” (produced by Park Jin Younger)

Track Ga In – “I Like Trot”

ONEUS – “Rewind”

LUCY – “Hero”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

CIX – “Cinema”

Dreamcatcher – “Wind Blows”

VICTON, ASTRO, PENTAGON – “IDOL” (unique by BTS)

Kang Daniel – “PARANOIA”

Chungha – “Bicycle”

HyunA – “GOOD GIRL”

Congratulations to Kim Woo Seok!

Supply (1)