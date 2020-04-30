General News

Watch: Kim Woo Seok Unboxes His Everyday Life In Teaser For 1st Solo Reality Show

April 30, 2020
UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok shared a glance into his each day life in a brand new teaser for his upcoming actuality present “Woo Seok’s Unboxing” (literal title)!

Kim Woo Seok’s first solo selection program will showcase moments from his bizarre on a regular basis life in addition to the preparation course of for his first solo album.

In the newly launched teaser, Kim Woo Seok holds up a big, colourful field and asks, “Are you curious to see what’s inside? Would you wish to verify?” The preview then reveals a take a look at Kim Woo Seok’s home and his each day life indoors along with his lovely pet.

Nevertheless, Kim Woo Seok’s bizarre day is shaken up when he receives a couple of packages. He shares, “I spent a bit an excessive amount of,” and proceeds to chaotically experiment with the assorted merchandise he’s obtained, which incorporates an lovely mic. Lastly, Kim Woo Seok begins a mysterious undertaking he shares affectionately with the viewers, revealing that it’ll be a present for his followers.

“Woo Seok’s Unboxing” premieres Could 6 and can air each Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. by means of the Seezn app.

Check out the teaser under!

