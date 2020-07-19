Watch: Kim Yo Han Impresses Director Super Junior’s Shindong While Filming Action Scene For MV With Jessi And Song Ga In

Kim Yo Han tried his hand at filming an motion scene on the newest episode of “Battle of the Musicians”!

The July 18 broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “Battle of the Musicians” featured Song Ga In, Jessi, and Kim Yo Han filming their music video directed by Super Junior’s Shindong.

The crew sat in awe on set as they watched Kim Yo Han exhibit his expertise as a former taekwondo athlete whereas filming a struggle scene. Song Ga In affectionately known as out his identify and informed him, “Yo Han, you appeared so cool! I believe you’ll be forged in a film.”

Shindong added, “His kick is so good. He’s so good. I’m so proud. It was an excellent determination to place in an motion scene.”

When Song Ga In requested if he additionally thought that Kim Yo Han would get many casting calls after the music video’s launch, Shindong jokingly answered, “Please preserve this in thoughts. I found him. If he finally ends up filming a film, it’s all due to me.”

Watch Kim Yo Han, Jessi, and Song Ga In’s full music video for “2020 Life is Good” that includes Lee Sang Min and Kim Sook (directed by Shindong) beneath!

Kim Yo Han is presently gearing as much as make his debut with WEi alongside Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, and Kang Seok Hwa.

