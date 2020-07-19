Watch: Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Kang Seok Hwa, And Jang Dae Hyeon’s New Boy Group WEi Covers EXO’s “Love Shot”

OUI Leisure’s upcoming boy group WEi has shared a scorching dance cowl of EXO’s “Love Shot“!

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han, former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, “Produce X 101” and “YG Treasure Field” contestant Kang Seok Hwa, and former RAINZ member Jang Dae Hyun are at present gearing up for his or her debut in OUI Leisure’s new boy group WEi, which simply launched its official social media accounts earlier this month.

As they put together for his or her highly-anticipated debut, the group has now shared a strong efficiency video of the idols taking up EXO’s iconic choreography for “Love Shot.”

Take a look at WEi’s dance cowl of “Love Shot” under!