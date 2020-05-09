Watch: Kim Yoo Jung Makes Ji Chang Wook Flustered In 1st Teaser Of Upcoming Drama “Backstreet Rookie”

The primary teaser has been launched for the upcoming rom-com drama “Backstreet Rookie”!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon “Comfort Retailer Saet Byul,” “Backstreet Rookie” will inform the unpredictable love story of comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung). The drama will probably be directed by Lee Myung Woo, the manufacturing director (PD) behind SBS’s 2019 smash hit “The Fiery Priest.”

The teaser exhibits Choi Dae Hyun sleeping on the job till Jung Saet Byul confidently walks within the retailer. Later, Choi Dae Hyun appears to be like at Jung Saet Byul, who’s now in her uniform, and says in disbelief, “We’re a crew?”

Choi Dae Hyun grows aggravated about Jung Saet Byul becoming a member of him as he says to himself, “So she’s simply going to mooch off of my comfort retailer?” In the meantime, Jung Saet Byul has enjoyable throwing cash round at her new job.

Subsequent, Jung Saet Byul asks incredulously, “Are you doubting me?” because the teaser cuts to indicate Choi Dae Hyun spying on her behind some cabinets within the retailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLJ-dOBI2Ho

Han Solar Hwa and LABOUM’s Solbin are additionally confirmed to star within the upcoming drama.

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere at 10 p.m. on June 12 KST and can air each Friday and Saturday.

In the meantime, watch PD Lee Myung Woo’s “The Fiery Priest” beneath!

Watch Now