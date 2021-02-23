Watch: Kim Young Dae Answers Questions About His Preferences, “The Penthouse,” and More

Kim Young Dae answered 50 questions in a video interview with The Star!

After making his debut by means of a particular version of the net drama “Secret Crushes” in 2017, Kim Young Dae shortly rose to fame along with his roles in “Extraordinary You,” “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good,” “The Penthouse,” and “Cheat On Me If You Can.” He’s at the moment enjoying Joo Seok Hoon in “The Penthouse 2.”

The interview begins with primary questions. Kim Young Dae shares that he was born on March 2, 1996, his blood sort is O, and he enjoys watching movies, enjoying basketball, and consuming scrumptious meals. When requested what he want to obtain on Valentine’s Day, he shares that he want to obtain fragrance. Kim Young Dae mentions that he not too long ago bought into gathering fragrance and art work. He additionally reveals his sleeping behavior is that he wants a blanket he likes to have the ability to sleep effectively.

The actor continues to share that he’s into listening to rock ballads nowadays as a result of he’s a fan of the singer Jung Hong Il from “Sing Once more.” He provides, “‘Sing Once more’ contestant No. 29. I regarded up all of contestant No. 29’s movies.” As for the animated movie he enjoys, Kim Young Dae mentions Pixar’s “Coco.”

Kim Young Dae additionally shares that he desires to go to america as a result of he has by no means been there earlier than. He feedback that he would wish to produce content material on touring if he grew to become a YouTuber and that he want to journey if he obtained a 30-day trip. Kim Young Dae explains that he likes to think about he’s touring and that he desires teleportation as his tremendous energy in order that he can journey simply.

When requested what three issues he would carry to a abandoned island, Kim Young Dae replies, “Water air purifier,” however he shortly realizes, “I can’t even plug in a water air purifier.” Afterwards, he chooses meals, a knife, and fireplace. Kim Young Dae shares that he was not too long ago most excited when receiving an award, and he felt the happiest when he wrapped up filming effectively.

Kim Young Dae reveals that he wished to be a soccer participant when he was younger. Explaining that he hadn’t studied performing earlier than, Kim Young Dae shares, “At first, I didn’t even know the place the digital camera was. I’ve acted whereas exhibiting the again of my head.”

On the kind of roles he want to attempt enjoying in “The Penthouse,” Kim Young Dae replies he desires to play characters like Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) after he features extra expertise. Between his twin Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) and Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo), Kim Young Dae chooses Bae Ro Na from his character’s perspective, explaining that Bae Ro Na modified his character’s life.

Kim Young Dae picks the scenes wherein the twins cry after studying of Shim Soo Ryeon’s (Lee Ji Ah‘s) passing as one of the crucial memorable scenes. He shares, “If I had been repeatedly crushed like Joo Seok Hoon was, I believe I’d have additionally been very shut with my sibling, so I fully perceive him. He and his sister are on the identical aspect, and they solely have one another.”

Kim Young Dae provides that he thinks that the drama may have an ending wherein the unhealthy characters are punished and the nice characters are rewarded. The actor shares that he’s shut with the solid who play the kids of “The Penthouse,” and he thanks viewers for the love he has obtained. Lastly, Kim Young Dae provides that he desires to attempt enjoying a brilliant and reckless character sooner or later.

