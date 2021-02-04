Watch: Kim Young Kwang And Choi Kang Hee Have A Surprising 1st Encounter In “Hey, Me!”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Hey, Me!” has launched a brand new poster and stills along with one other teaser!

“Hey, Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy a few 37-year-old girl named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee), who’s disenchanted with all facets of her life, together with relationship, work, and her goals. Sooner or later, she is visited by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who’s passionate and unafraid of every part.

In the poster, 17-year-old Ban Ha Ni waves fortunately as she perches atop a bar that Ahn So Nee (Eum Moon Suk), Han Yoo Hyun (Kim Young Kwang), 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni, and Oh Ji Eun (Kim Yoo Mi) battle to hold onto. Colourful doodles accompany every character to specific completely different facets of their character.

As a second technology chaebol, Han Yoo Hyun lives in luxurious as a free-spirited soul who by no means actually grew up. Han Yoo Hyun lives to have enjoyable, which he accomplishes by doing no matter he desires, whether or not it’s taking part in sports activities or studying a brand new language. Nonetheless, his whole life modifications after his father threatens him and he runs into 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni, who exhibits him a brand new lifestyle.

Ban Ha Ni is a single girl with none aspirations or goals, satisfied that she has no probability of bettering her lot in life. Her bleak outlook on life is evidenced by her downcast face as she dons a squid costume to advertise the brand new crackers that her firm launched. As a baby she had dreamed of turning into a celeb and believed that she might change the world, however at some point a sudden occasion precipitated each her laughter and her tears to stop. When she meets her 17-year-old self nose to nose, nonetheless, Ban Ha Ni’s time begins to tick ahead as soon as once more.

17-year-old Ban Ha Ni is the queen bee at her highschool, recognized for her robust character and lack of hesitation to throw punches when she sees anybody getting bullied. Believing herself to be the middle of the universe, 17-year-old Ban Ha Ni is overflowing with self-love and confidence.

When she meets the 37-year-old model of herself, Ban Ha Ni realizes that the grandiose future she’d imagined by no means got here to fruition. Unable to face the considered shedding her self-confidence, she units out to do what she will be able to to change her future for the higher.

Lastly, the brand new teaser opens as a break up display screen, with 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni dancing for a promotional occasion on one facet and her 17-year-old self dancing on the opposite. Her 37-year-old self then will get arrested and is taken to a cell, the place she meets Han Yoo Hyun (Kim Young Kwang). He sullenly protests that he’s not a flasher, and a clip exhibits him opening up his jacket towards somebody whereas sporting some garments beneath. He continues to make infantile faces whereas caught inside his cell.

Subsequent, the charismatic look of Ahn So Nee turns heads, however his extravagant entrance is contrasted with a comedic scene of him squatting in a subject whereas in a army uniform. Lastly, the teaser ends as each model of Ban Ha Ni meet in a hospital and her 37-year-old voice is heard saying, “Sooner or later after I was 37 years previous, you got here to me, Ban Ha Ni.”

Watch the teaser under!

“Hey, Me!” premieres on February 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Cheat on Me If You Can.”

