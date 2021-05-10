Watch: “Kingdom” Collaboration Units Showcase Unlimited Potential And High-Quality Performances In New Preview

“Kingdom: Legendary War” has dropped another preview of the next episode!

In this round, the competing groups will join forces and take the stage together to put on a total of six unit performances. This third round is titled “NO LIMIT” to signify the artists’ unlimited potential beyond the boundaries of their groups. ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB form one team, while THE BOYZ, SF9, and iKON form another. The two teams will go head-to-head in inter-group vocal, rap, and dance unit performances.

In the new previews, the units put on flawless performances with easy chemistry and smooth synchronization despite being from different groups. The vocal units impress with their solid singing skills, to the point where it’s observed that they could just release the song right now, while the rap units tear the stage apart like an episode of “Show Me the Money” and the dance units take the meaning of “performance” to a new level.

The end of the preview promises to show the current rankings on the show, which includes all the results from the previous rounds.

This episode of “Kingdom” will air on May 13 at 7:50 p.m. KST. Check out the new preview below!

Watch “Kingdom: Legendary War” here:

Watch Now