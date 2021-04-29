Watch: “Kingdom” Contestants Face Off In Chaotic Sports Competition In Hilarious New Preview

Get ready for a thoroughly entertaining sports day on the next episode of Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War”!

On April 29, “Kingdom” aired an exciting preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature its contestants going head-to-head in a friendly sports competition.

The clip begins with host TVXQ’s Changmin announcing, “Time to momentarily forget about the fierce competition and get together to frolic and have fun. This is the ‘Kingdom’ Athletic Championship.”

All six groups seem excited for the fun respite from their high-stakes performance battles, and someone notes in voice-over, “Everyone has a lot of really great energy today.” The first event of the day is the vault, and as the idols display their athletic prowess, their fellow competitors passionately show their support—with someone even calling out to THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, “Juyeon! You’re handsome!”

There are also some amusing mishaps along the way, with Stray Kids’ Han and BTOB’s Peniel both cracking up the crowd with their antics as they attempt to jump.

Stray Kids’ I.N boldly declares, “Hyungs, my goal is victory,” and things quickly get chaotic as the groups face off in a more physical team event. The video ends with the six groups passionately cheering on their teammates as the idols participate in a thrilling relay race.

The next episode of “Kingdom” will air on May 6 at 7:50 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the fun preview below!

