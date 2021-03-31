Watch: “Kingdom” Contestants Share Self-Filmed Footage From Practice Rooms Ahead Of Premiere

Mnet’s “Kingdom” has revealed a set of greetings from every of the six competing teams!

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom.” The teams competing on the present are THE BOYZ, Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, and SF9. THE BOYZ received the preliminary season “Street to Kingdom,” by which seven male teams competed for a spot on the present.

Within the new video, every group is busy with preparations for the large kickoff. BTOB’s Minhyuk, iKON’s Yunhyeong, and SF9’s Jaeyoon and Zuho shock the remainder of their members with a digital camera, catching them within the warmth of training (or within the midst of cooling down).

BTOB does a spherical of displaying off their charms to win the hearts of the viewers, whereas iKON shares that they’re working arduous to placed on their finest efficiency. As soon as SF9’s Inseong sees the digital camera, he runs off to the facet and begins training fervently. Zuho catches on, following him and conducting a “shock” interview.

THE BOYZ and Stray Children additionally provide their greetings from their respective rehearsals, with every group expressing confidence of their upcoming efficiency. THE BOYZ says they’re working arduous to placed on a fair cooler efficiency than what they confirmed in “Street to Kingdom,” and Stray Children mentions that they’ve been training so arduous that they haven’t gotten a lot sleep.

ATEEZ reminds viewers to catch the primary episode on April 1, earlier than the video cuts to Zuho, who explains that the present shouldn’t be about occupying the place of king, however somewhat about discovering out what every king has to supply in additional element.

“Kingdom” premieres on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST and can be out there with subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, watch every group’s greetings and ideas as they put together for the present with English subtitles under!

You can too take a look at a preview for the primary episode right here:

