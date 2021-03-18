Watch: “Kingdom” Contestants Show What They’re Bringing To The Competition In Dance Performance Film

Mnet’s “Kingdom” ups the thrill for its premiere with a efficiency movie!

The upcoming program is the male model of the hit 2019 present “Queendom,” and it options opponents ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, THE BOYZ, iKON, SF9, and Stray Youngsters competing for the crown.

On March 18, Mnet revealed a particular video throughout “M Countdown” wherein members from every of the six teams symbolize their groups with spectacular dance performances. The video contains THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Stray Youngsters’ Lee Know, ATEEZ’s San, BTOB 4U’s Minhyuk, SF9’s Taeyang, and iKON’s Donghyuk exhibiting off their abilities.

Try their performances under!

“Kingdom” premieres on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST on Mnet.