Watch: “Kingdom” Contestants Tear Up The Stage + Prepare To Cover Each Other’s Songs In New Preview

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Battle” has shared an thrilling sneak peek of subsequent week’s episode!

On April 8, the idol competitors present aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which is able to characteristic the second half of the primary official spherical of competitors that kicked off this week.

The new clip presents glimpses of the spectacular performances by Stray Children, SF9, and ATEEZ, in addition to some hints about what songs they are going to be performing. “God’s Menu” could be heard within the snippet of Stray Children’ efficiency, whereas “Now or By no means” is clearly audible in SF9’s. (ATEEZ’s music alternative remains to be veiled in thriller, however the preview does embody a sneak peek of a jaw-dropping excessive observe by Jongho.)

Though the fan votes and video view counts for the spherical have but to be tallied, the “Kingdom” contestants then discover out their preliminary outcomes based mostly solely on the votes by the six competing teams and the evaluations by a panel of consultants. (Learn extra about how scores will probably be calculated for the present right here.)

Lastly, the clip ends with host TVXQ revealing that the theme of the second spherical will probably be “Re-Born.” For his or her subsequent performances, the contestants will probably be tasked with masking and reinterpreting a music by one of many different teams. TVXQ then instructs the contestants to arrange to decide on a bunch with whom they wish to swap songs.

The second spherical of “Kingdom” will kick off subsequent week on April 15 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

What songs would you wish to see the “Kingdom” teams cowl? Share your ideas with us within the feedback, and try the brand new preview under!

