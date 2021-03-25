Watch: “Kingdom” Groups Marvel At Each Other’s Performances In Dramatic Preview Of 1st Episode

Mnet’s “Kingdom” has revealed a preview of the primary episode!

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom.” The teams competing on the present are THE BOYZ, Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON, and SF9. THE BOYZ received the preliminary season “Street to Kingdom,“ by which seven male teams competed for a spot on “Kingdom.”

The preview video exhibits clips of the performances from the primary spherical of the competitors. A THE BOYZ member feedback, “We’ll create phases extra legendary than those from ‘Street to Kingdom,’” and one other member provides, “I don’t wish to lose.”

BTOB additionally exhibits their confidence, saying, “We’ve a clear identification, so we’re assured.” SF9 shares, “I feel it is going to be a chance for SF9 to blaze up once more,” whereas ATEEZ feedback, “I wish to engrave the existence of the crew ATEEZ into folks’s minds.”

iKON mentions their distinctive shade and magnificence, and Stray Children describes themselves as “an woke up Stray Children” and “Stray Children that has grown once more.”

The preview teases the second earlier than the winner of the primary spherical is introduced, constructing anticipation and intrigue as to which group can have garnered probably the most world votes by means of their efficiency.

Watch the preview video beneath!

“Kingdom” premieres April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST.