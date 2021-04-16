Watch: “Kingdom” Groups Put Their Own Twist On Each Other’s Songs In Exciting Cover Battle Preview

Prepare for an epic cowl battle on the following episode of Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Struggle”!

On April 15, the idol competitors present aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which is able to mark the start of a brand-new spherical. For the second official spherical of competitors, the “Kingdom” contestants shall be going head-to-head with covers of one another’s songs.

The preview begins with hosts TVXQ saying the theme of the brand new spherical and asking ATEEZ, who took first place within the contestants’ votes and professional judges’ evaluations in Spherical 1, to decide on the group with whom they need to swap songs.

The clip goes on to indicate glimpses of the spectacular performances by the six competing teams, in addition to the contestants’ awestruck reactions. Watching THE BOYZ carry out, one contestant remarks in voice-over, “They reinterpreted the tune in THE BOYZ’s personal model.” BTOB’s Minhyuk feedback with a smile, “Why are all of them so good-looking?” and ATEEZ’s Hongjoong chimes in, “They’re cool.”

Stray Children additionally elicits reactions of amazement from their fellow rivals, with one idol mentioning, “They give the impression of being insanely cool,” and one other exclaiming, “He’s being dragged away!” Watching BTOB’s cowl, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon remarks, “That is a completely completely different tune [from the original],” whereas Hongjoong enthuses, “I feel I’m going to hearken to this model when the tune is launched on-line.” When Minhyuk later rips his shirt, SF9’s Jaeyoon jokes, “Sunbae [senior colleague], let’s rip our shirts collectively.”

Throughout ATEEZ’s efficiency, one idol notes, “Their idea may be very clear,” and Stray Children’ Han says in awe, “That is completely loopy, for actual.” Later, SF9’s Rowoon joins his group on stage after sitting out the primary two performances, prompting one contestant to fortunately exclaim, “It’s Rowoon!” iKON’s Donghyuk responds to the theatrical preventing by observing, “It’s like [the film] ‘New World‘!” and Chanwoo agrees, “It’s like a film.”

Lastly, iKON’s cowl leads SF9’s Taeyong to comment, “I really feel like they’re releasing a completely new tune,” whereas ATEEZ’s Yunho will get excited by a set piece rising from the stage in the course of their efficiency.

The subsequent episode of “Kingdom” will air on April 22 at 7:50 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!

Which songs do you assume every group lined? Share your guesses with us within the feedback!

