Watch: “Kingdom” Reveals Each Group’s Choice For Song Switch Mission + Previews Exciting Performances

A new preview has been released for the next episode of “Kingdom: Legendary War” (hereafter “Kingdom”)!

The upcoming episode will feature the six groups iKON, BTOB, SF9, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ covering each other’s songs.

The preview clip shows how the groups are paired together. ATEEZ chooses first as they topped the initial ranking for Round 1, and they choose to switch with iKON. Stray Kids, who initially ranked No. 2, decides to switch with BTOB. Naturally, THE BOYZ and SF9 are paired with each other.

Short highlights of each performance are also included in the clip, revealing which song each group has chosen to perform. iKON will perform ATEEZ’s “INCEPTION,” while ATEEZ will perform iKON’s “RHYTHM TA.” SF9 takes on “The Stealer” by THE BOYZ, and THE BOYZ chooses to perform SF9’s “O Sole Mio.” BTOB covers Stray Kids’ “Back Door,” and Stray Kids goes with BTOB’s “I’ll Be Your Man.”

Episode 4 of “Kingdom” will air on April 22 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

