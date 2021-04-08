Watch: “Kingdom” Reveals Full Results Of Introduction Battle + Kicks Off 1st Round With Electrifying Performances

The battle for the throne has formally begun on Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Battle”!

On April 8, the brand new idol competitors present—which is the male model of the favored 2019 program “Queendom”—aired its highly-anticipated second episode.

The episode started the place final week’s premiere left off, revealing the complete outcomes of the introductory 100-second efficiency battle.

Spoilers

For the preliminary spherical, the prize for first place was 1000 advantages and the ability to determine the order of the lineup for the primary official spherical of competitors. Solely the group in first place acquired any advantages, that means that the rankings didn’t have an effect on the opposite groups’ scores.

Final week, “Kingdom” revealed half of the outcomes for the preliminary battle, and at the start of this week’s episode, the present introduced that the winner was Stray Children. The total outcomes are as follows:

Stray Children THE BOYZ BTOB SF9 ATEEZ iKON

As Stray Children received first place, they earned the appropriate to decide on the lineup order for the primary official spherical of performances. The theme for the spherical was “To the World,” and the competing teams have been tasked with remixing considered one of their songs to place on a efficiency that they needed to “present to the world.”

Try the primary three performances for the spherical beneath!

THE BOYZ – “No Air”

iKON – “Love State of affairs” + “Killing Me”

BTOB – “Lacking You”

Stray Children’, ATEEZ’s, and SF9’s performances will probably be revealed on subsequent week’s episode of “Kingdom,” which airs on April 15.

Which of the performances is your favourite to this point? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Watch the primary two episodes of “Kingdom” right here:

Watch Now