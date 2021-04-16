Watch: “Kingdom” Reveals Initial Rankings For Round 1 + Wows With Fiery Performances

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Battle” has wrapped up its first official spherical of competitors!

On April 15, the brand new idol competitors present—which is the male model of the hit 2019 program “Queendom”—aired the second half of its thrilling first spherical. As introduced final week, the theme for the battle was “To The World,” and the competing teams had been tasked with remixing certainly one of their songs to placed on a efficiency that they needed to “present to the world.”

After THE BOYZ, iKON, and BTOB kicked off the competitors in final week’s episode, Stray Children, ATEEZ, and SF9 took the stage for their very own electrifying performances this week.

Take a look at their performances under!

Stray Children – “Aspect Results” + “God’s Menu”

ATEEZ – “Wonderland”

SF9 – “Now or By no means”

As beforehand introduced, the “Kingdom” contestants shall be awarded factors over the course of the competitors based mostly on the next standards: votes by the six competing teams (25 %), evaluations by a panel of 30 consultants (25 %), home and world fan votes (40 %), and video view rely (10 %).

Though the fan votes and video view counts for the spherical—which add as much as a complete of fifty % of the contestants’ scores—haven’t but been tallied, the six competing teams solid their votes instantly after the performances, whereas the panel of 30 professional judges made their evaluations on the identical time.

Because of this, with 50 % of the teams’ scores nonetheless up within the air, “Kingdom” revealed the preliminary outcomes based mostly solely on the votes by the six competing teams and the evaluations by the panel of consultants, which every account for 25 % of their ultimate scores (including up a complete of fifty %).

ATEEZ got here in first place in each classes, whereas Stray Children claimed second place alone within the professional judges’ evaluations and tied for second place with BTOB within the contestants’ votes. In the meantime, THE BOYZ took third place within the professional judges’ evaluations and fourth place within the contestants’ votes.

SF9 claimed fourth place within the professional judges’ evaluations, however positioned sixth within the general preliminary rankings after not receiving any votes from the opposite contestants. BTOB and iKON tied for fifth place within the professional judges’ evaluations, however BTOB got here in fourth place general on account of their excessive rating within the contestants’ votes, whereas iKON took fifth place within the contestants’ votes.

The general preliminary rankings for Round 1 (topic to alter after fan votes and video view counts have been tallied) are as follows:

ATEEZ Stray Children THE BOYZ BTOB iKON SF9

