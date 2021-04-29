Watch: “Kingdom” Reveals Initial Rankings For Round 2 + Wraps Up Cover Battle With Thrilling Performances

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War” has wrapped up its second official round of competition!

On April 29, the idol competition show aired the second half of its epic second round. As announced last week, the theme for the battle was “Re-Born,” and each of the six competing groups was tasked with covering and reinterpreting a song by one of their competitors.

After SF9, THE BOYZ, and iKON kicked off the competition in last week’s episode, ATEEZ, BTOB, and Stray Kids wowed with their cover performances this week. ATEEZ put their own “Money Heist”-inspired twist on iKON’s “Rhythm Ta,” BTOB took over the stage with Stray Kids’ “Back Door,” and Stray Kids performed a powerful rendition of BTOB’s “I’ll Be Your Man.”

Check out their performances below!

ATEEZ – iKON’s “Rhythm Ta”

BTOB – Stray Kids’ “Back Door”

Stray Kids – BTOB’s “I’ll Be Your Man”

As previously announced, the “Kingdom” contestants will be awarded points over the course of the competition based on the following criteria: votes by the six competing groups (25 percent), evaluations by a panel of 30 experts (25 percent), domestic and global fan votes (40 percent), and video view count (10 percent).

Although the fan votes and video view counts for Round 2—which add up to a total of 50 percent of the contestants’ scores—have not yet been tallied, the six competing groups cast their votes immediately after the performances, while the panel of 30 expert judges made their evaluations at the same time.

As a result, with 50 percent of the groups’ scores still up in the air, “Kingdom” revealed the initial results based solely on the votes by the six competing groups and the evaluations by the panel of experts, which each account for 25 percent of their final scores (adding up a total of 50 percent).

Spoilers

The overall initial rankings for Round 2 (subject to change after fan votes and video view counts have been tallied) are as follows:

ATEEZ SF9 BTOB iKON Stray Kids THE BOYZ

Which of the performances from Round 2 was your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! (You can check out last week’s performances from Round 2 here.)

