Watch: “Kingdom” Unveils Preview Of Epic Performances By Stray Children, SF9, And ATEEZ On Upcoming Episode

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Battle” launched a preview of the remaining three performances for the primary spherical of the competitors!

Final week’s episode featured performances by THE BOYZ, iKON, and BTOB. The opposite three teams, Stray Children, SF9, and ATEEZ, shall be acting on the upcoming episode.

The preview video reveals Stray Children performing a singular mashup of “Facet Results” and “God’s Menu.” SF9’s Inseong feedback, “Wow, the size…” and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung holds up his pal Changbin’s title on the display screen of his telephone.

SF9 then provides a passionate efficiency of “Jealous” involving mirrors, and Changbin remarks, “They’re attractive.”

Subsequent is ATEEZ performing “Symphony No. 9 ‘From The Wonderland’” on a pirate-themed stage. iKON’s Bobby exclaims, “It’s the kraken!” on the cinematic stage results.

Lastly, the hosts TVXQ announce the rankings for the primary spherical, which relies on professional evaluations and votes by the competing teams, however the outcomes are censored within the preview.

Watch the video under!

Watch the most recent “Kingdom” episode with subtitles right here:

Watch Now