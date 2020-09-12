Watch: Krystal Has Her Eyes On The Target In Teaser For New OCN Drama “Search”

After releasing a teaser for Jang Dong Yoon‘s character, OCN has launched a personality teaser for Krystal!

Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal are starring in OCN’s upcoming drama “Search,” which is a thriller thriller a few specialised search get together that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon performs Yoon Dong Jin, a navy canine handler and sergeant who is sort of accomplished together with his necessary navy service when he’s abruptly assigned to the search get together. Krystal performs Son Ye Rim, a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation group as a particular officer.

In Krystal’s teaser, Son Ye Rim examines a blood pattern in a CBR (chemical, organic, radiological warfare) lab within the Border Island Command division. Because the pattern begins to indicate irregular exercise, she observes, “This can be a response that I’ve by no means seen earlier than. It’s repeated modification.”

Son Ye Rim additionally proves she is a succesful agent within the discipline as she ranges a gun at her goal and locks it in her sights. With no hint of hesitation, she says, “The goal has appeared in entrance of me. I’ll fireplace now.” The digicam then cuts to the mysterious determine that she has trapped in her sights.

A supply from the drama acknowledged, “Lieutenant Son is the brains of this particular mission who searches for the reality concerning the enemy. She is persistent on the subject of technique and stays calm and by no means backs down from a battle.”

“Search” will premiere in October after the tip of “Lacking: The Different Facet.”

