Watch: Krystal Transforms Into A Pregnant College Student On A Mission In Previews For New Film

f(x)’s Krystal stars in a trailer and poster for the upcoming film “Extra Than Household”!

The comedy drama movie is a couple of faculty pupil named To Il (performed by Krystal), whose passionate romance with a youthful man results in her getting pregnant. When she’s 5 months alongside in her being pregnant, she heads out on a search to seek out her start father, whom she hasn’t heard from in 15 years, and the soon-to-be father who left dwelling.

“Parasite” star Jang Hye Jin takes the position of To Il’s mom, whereas Choi Duk Moon performs her stepfather. The film additionally stars Shin Jae Hwi and Kang Mal Geum.

Krystal appears to be like decided on her hunt within the new poster, and textual content reads, “On a protracted journey to seek out ‘father.’” The poster contains the hints: 1. Daegu resident, 2. Household identify Choi, and three. Expertise and residential economics trainer.

A teaser video for the movie reveals the retro vibe of the comedy that can embody Krystal’s character experiencing misfortune after misfortune on her quest. She first sits down together with her boyfriend Ho Hoon (Shin Jae Hwi) in entrance of her mother and father to share the information, with To Il coolly taking off her saggy sweater to point out them that she’s pregnant.

“I’m already 5 months alongside,” she tells them nonchalantly, and her stepfather hangs his head. Ho Hoon nervously explains that they’d been nervous they might inform them to not maintain the infant and he apologizes with a deep bow.

Her mom asks her, “Do you actually have to be this excessive?” She calls for to know what To Il goes to do about faculty, commencement, and work, and her daughter calmly presents them with a five-year plan that features balancing marriage and faculty.

Over clips of To Il previously, a narration says, “I knew she was going to trigger an accident in some unspecified time in the future, however that is weird.” In one other scene, To Il is requested if she actually has to seek out her start father. “You wouldn’t perceive,” she says, “you’ve solely skilled life in a traditional dwelling.”

To Il goes to query a male trainer at a college, and he or she asks him with an enormous smile, “Is your daughter doing effectively?” He replies in shock, “I’ve by no means been married,” and To Il scratches her head in frustration as she leaves the varsity.

On the finish of the clip, her mom and stepfather ask her, “Why are you want this?” To Il replies with a yell, “I don’t know both!”

Watch the trailer beneath!

It’s been introduced that the movie will hit theaters in Korea in November, and it has been invited to the Busan Worldwide Film Pageant within the “Korean Cinema At present – Panorama” part.

