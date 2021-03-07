Watch: Kwak Dong Yeon And Ahn So Hee Make Up For SHINee’s Key’s Absence In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Kwak Dong Yeon and Ahn So Hee are coming to tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

On March 6, the range present aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes the 2 actors, who can be starring collectively within the tvN drama particular “Consideration Seeker.”

The newly launched preview begins with the 2 visitors introducing themselves to the digital camera after the solid provides them a heat welcome. However the ambiance quickly takes a darkish flip when host Increase worries everybody with an surprising announcement: as a result of SHINee‘s promotions for his or her newest album “Don’t Name Me,” Key gained’t be taking part in that day’s shoot for “Wonderful Saturday.”

As Secret is recognized to be the “ace” of the present, the solid members worry that they’ll wrestle with out him, and Hanhae laughs, “We’re in massive hassle.” Nevertheless, Moon Se Yoon reassures everybody by declaring that Kwak Dong Yeon can fill the void left by Key—and he greater than delivers, impressing the solid together with his uncanny ear and infallible listening expertise.

In the meantime, Ahn So Hee cracks up the solid members along with her cute method as she struggles with one of many present’s video games. As she and Kim Dong Hyun struggle to keep away from final place, Kim Dong Hyun teasingly declares, “I actually suppose I’ll be capable to eat [the prize food] in the present day.”

Kwak Dong Yeon and Ahn So Hee’s episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on March 13 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, try the brand new preview under!

