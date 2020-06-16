Watch: Kwon Eun Bi Is Brought To Tears By IZ*ONE’s Messages For Her + Group Premieres New Tracks On Comeback Show

IZ*ONE premiered their new mini album by means of an Mnet comeback present!

On June 15, IZ*ONE made their return with the mini album “Oneiric Diary” and its title monitor “Secret Story of the Swan.” That night, a comeback present aired on Mnet that includes first performances of their new tracks, the members taking up the problem of an escape room, and extra.

Throughout the present, they despatched candy messages to one another by means of video. Jang Gained Younger mentioned, “I consider you as my household” and Miyawaki Sakura mentioned, “I really feel like I’ve a brand new household.”

Kim Min Joo expressed her gratitude particularly to Kwon Eun Bi, and Kang Hye Gained shared that their chief will usually ship lengthy messages to their group chat when they’re going by means of a tough time. Choi Ye Na mentioned, “I believe she should have a larger weight on her shoulders as a result of she’s the chief.”

Kwon Eun Bi started to cry silently as she listened to the phrases of the youthful members. Kim Chae Gained mentioned, “It have to be arduous so that you can at all times be taking good care of the 11 of us, however I’m so grateful as a result of it looks like you’re at all times making an attempt to know how every of us really feel.”

Jo Yu Ri was subsequent, and she or he mentioned, “At any time when the 11 of us are scuffling with one thing, we go to you first. All of us discuss our worries with you, however I’m frightened that perhaps there’s nowhere so that you can discuss your individual worries, and perhaps you’re going by means of arduous issues all by yourself. Whenever you’re having a tough time, you must speak to us and lean on us. Please come and lean on me everytime you’re struggling.”

Lee Chae Yeon shared how grateful she is that Kwon Eun Bi at all times listens to what she has to say, worries about her, comforts her, and sympathizes together with her. “That’s why I actually depend on you,” she mentioned. “I’m going to maintain leaning on you a large number, so I hope that you just’ll speak to me loads too. I really like you!” She commented that it may be the primary time she was saying “I really like you” to Kwon Eun Bi.

In her personal video message, Kwon Eun Bi mentioned every of the members’ names and referred to as them her treasured dongsaengs (youthful siblings or pals). She mentioned, “I believe it’s an actual blessing that the 12 of us have been in a position to come collectively and be IZ*ONE. I hope we’ll be collectively for the remainder of our lives, and I hope that we work arduous at promotions for this album too.”

Kwon Eun Bi was overcome with emotion as she watched the movies, and Kim Min Joo mentioned, “I believe you have been going by means of a tough time too.”

Kwon Eun Bi mentioned, “I’m making an attempt to guide, however as a result of I’m not good, I believe I haven’t executed a superb job. I haven’t proven it, however I really feel a little bit of a burden.” The members comforted her by saying, “It’s because of you that we’ve come this far.”

IZ*ONE’s comeback present included performances of the group’s new title monitor and b-sides, together with “Merry-go-round,” “Fairly,” and “With*One.”

Verify them out under!

“Merry-go-round”

“Fairly”

“With*One”

Their performances of “Welcome” and “Secret Story of the Swan” could be watched right here! They have been launched in lieu of the official MV for his or her title monitor, which was postponed till June 16 at midday KST.

Supply (1) (2)