Watch: Kwon Sang Woo And Bae Sung Woo Team Up As Lawyer And Journalist In Teasers For Upcoming SBS Drama

New teasers have been launched for Kwon Sang Woo and Bae Sung Woo’s upcoming SBS drama “Delayed Justice”!

The new Friday-Saturday drama is about two males representing victims who’re falsely accused. Kwon Sang Woo will play Park Tae Yong, a public defender with solely a highschool diploma, and Bae Sung Woo would be the unsophisticated however proficient journalist Park Sam Soo, who has a knack for writing. Director Kwak Jung Hwan, whose earlier works embody the dramas “Miss Hammurabi” and “Chief of Employees,” has joined author Park Sang Gyu for the brand new SBS drama.

The solid of “Delayed Justice” additionally contains Kim Joo Hyun, Jung Woong In, Lee Received Jong, Park Ji Il, Ahn Shi Ha, Kim Hye Hwa, Cha Quickly Bae, and Sa Hyun Jin. Kim Eung Soo, Jo Sung Ha, and Kim Kap Soo shall be making particular appearances.

On October 5, SBS unveiled new teasers for Kwon Sang Woo’s and Bae Sung Woo’s characters, who showcase nice chemistry as teammates rewriting the historical past of the Korean judicial system.

In the primary teaser, Park Tae Yong, as somebody who can’t stand injustice, says with willpower, “I’ll do my finest, so please belief me.” He then finally ends up successful the case and declares, “A practice has turn out to be a dragon and rose to the sky. I’ve gotten this far believing in that conception dream.”

Nonetheless, Park Tae Yong’s sense of justice and brief mood can turn out to be an issue. He warns somebody, “You guys are all lifeless to me,” however in the long run, he grows much less assured when he’s requested, “What ought to we do?” Burying his face in his palms, Park Tae Yong says, “I don’t know both.”

The following teaser offers a more in-depth take a look at Park Sam Soo, who introduces himself as a historical past main from a college that isn’t as prestigious as anticipated. Though he’s struggling now as a journalist, his writing abilities are nonetheless spectacular, and he tells a junior reporter, “Watch the issues you’ll be able to’t see, and hearken to the issues you’ll be able to’t hear. That’s what’s actual.”

Park Sam Soo, who solely chased after tales that may make him cash, then says, “In a world the place cash is justice, let’s become profitable by means of justice.” Viewers are trying ahead to seeing how issues will change when Park Sam Soo meets Park Tae Yong.

“Delayed Justice” premieres on October 30 at 10 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Alice.”

Watch “Alice” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)