Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Hyoyeon Pranks Taeyeon At Her MV Shoot For “What Do I Call You”

Ladies’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has shared an lovable video of herself shocking Taeyeon behind the scenes of her new music video!

Within the behind-the-scenes clip, Hyoyeon reveals her help for Taeyeon by paying her an surprising go to on the filming set of the music video for her newest solo title observe, “What Do I Call You.” Nonetheless, to spice issues up a bit, she decides to prank Taeyeon by pretending to be a workers member.

So as to full her disguise and fly below the radar as a lot as attainable, Hyoyeon dons a black hat, masks, and a few understated black clothes. Estimating that Taeyeon will catch on to the prank inside two hours, Hyoyeon even goes as far as to follow altering her voice in order that Taeyeon gained’t acknowledge her instantly.

As soon as she arrives on set, one of many workers members introduces Hyoyeon to Taeyeon as “Kim Hyoeun,” explaining that she’ll be the one filming Taeyeon’s behind-the-scenes interview that day. Nonetheless, despite the fact that Hyoyeon is visibly nervous whereas conducting the interview along with her bandmate, it quickly turns into clear that her fears have been unfounded—Taeyeon stays unsuspecting all through the interview, which works off and not using a hitch.

Lastly, Hyoyeon decides to disclose her id to Taeyeon by asking her for an autograph—which she cheerfully gives—after which a photograph collectively. Confused by why she would instantly ask for a photograph, Taeyeon questions, “Aren’t you a SM worker?” Then, earlier than Hyoyeon will get the possibility to take off her masks and reveal herself, Taeyeon lastly acknowledges her and excitedly screams, “Hey! What’s occurring?!”

Watch the lovable video of Hyoyeon shocking Taeyeon with English subtitles under!