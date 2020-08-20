Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun And Go Kyung Pyo Weave A Tangled Web Of Lies In New Drama Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Non-public Life” (literal title) has launched a brand new teaser!

“Non-public Life” is a drama that takes place throughout the present age through which folks share, steal, and fabricate their non-public lives. The drama is about con artists mobilizing all their strategies to reveal the nation’s main “non-public life.”

Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun performs Cha Joo Eun, a con artist who scams folks to get by in life, and Kim Hyo Jin performs Jung Bok Gi, knowledgeable con artist who sits within the high one p.c amongst all con artists. Alternatively, Go Kyung Pyo takes the function of Lee Jung Hwan, a mysterious crew supervisor at a significant firm, and Kim Younger Min stars as Kim Jae Wook, a con artist stuffed with ambition who can be Jung Bok Gi’s enterprise associate.

The teaser clip begins with Lee Jung Hwan asking Cha Joo Eun to marry him. Their love story looks like a traditional one, they usually fortunately put together for his or her wedding ceremony collectively. After a romantic date, Lee Jung Hwan takes Cha Joo Eun residence. He feedback that he doesn’t wish to go residence, and she or he responds, “I’m too full to ask you to remain for ramen,” to which he cleverly responds, “You possibly can all the time ask me to remain for espresso.”

Their relationship appears good, however their true sides come out, they usually notice they’ve been mendacity to one another all alongside. On high of that, Jung Bok Gi and Lee Jung Hwan drive a wedge between them, making issues extra sophisticated than ever.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Non-public Life” premieres on September 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

