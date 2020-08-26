Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, And More Go Head To Head In New Drama Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Personal Life” (literal title) has unveiled one other thrilling teaser!

“Personal Life” is a drama that takes place throughout the present age wherein folks share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. The drama is about con artists mobilizing all their strategies to reveal the nation’s main “personal life.”

Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun performs Cha Joo Eun, a con artist who scams folks to get by in life, and Kim Hyo Jin performs Jung Bok Gi, an expert con artist who sits within the high one % amongst all con artists. However, Go Kyung Pyo takes the position of Lee Jung Hwan, a mysterious group supervisor at a significant firm, and Kim Younger Min stars as Kim Jae Wook, a con artist filled with ambition who can also be Jung Bok Gi’s enterprise accomplice.

The teaser begins with Lee Jung Hwan asking Jung Bok Gi how somebody notorious like her has such a awful workplace, however she’s not fazed as she mentions in a questioning method, “Everybody says you’re the most effective.” This unusual dialog hints at a secretive connection between the 2 characters.

However, Cha Joo Eun dives into the sport of scamming and vows to be the most effective con artist on the market. Her piercing eyes are crammed with dedication, and she or he is noticed in an airline uniform with an envelope of crisp payments.

Then Lee Jung Hwan meets up with Kim Jae Wook, and so they head someplace collectively. Lee Jung Hwan says, “We have to reveal the reality,” and Kim Jae Wook feedback, “There’s no such factor as the reality on this world.” Their relationship can also be a thriller, drawing curiosity on in the event that they’re real teammates or deceiving one another for their very own objectives.

Watch the total teaser under!

“Personal Life” will premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Seohyun within the drama “Time” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)