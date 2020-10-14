Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun Happily Thanks Lee Jung Hyun For Gift

Ladies’ Generation’s Seohyun acquired a present on the set of her drama “Personal Lives” from actress Lee Jung Hyun!

On October 14, Seohyun posted on Instagram to say, “I received such a lift of power because of the espresso truck overflowing with love that was despatched by Jung Hyun. You don’t understand how grateful I’m that you simply’re at all times desirous about me and taking such excellent care of me… I really like youuu.”

Lee Jung Hyun replied to say, “I really like you a lot too.”

Seohyun posted a video of herself in entrance of the espresso truck, fortunately sharing her thanks and calling Lee Jung Hyun the very best. She additionally included two photographs!

The highest banner on the truck from Lee Jung Hyun reads, “Stunning Seohyun~ Drink this and energy up for immediately’s filming!” One other banner says, “I’m cheering on the drama ‘Personal Lives.’ To the forged and crew of ‘Personal Lives,’ please get pleasure from it and love Seohyun so much.”

Seohyun and Lee Jung Hyun are very shut pals, and Seohyun has even mentioned that she was the primary to listen to about Lee Jung Hyun’s marriage plans.

