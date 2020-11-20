Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh Bond Through Painting In “Run On” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Run On” revealed a brand new teaser that includes Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh!

“Run On” is a romance about individuals attempting to attach with one another by way of their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of former monitor and area athlete Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a movie translator.

Sooyoung stars as Search engine marketing Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO who believes the one approach to fail is to not strive in any respect. Kang Tae Oh performs Lee Younger Hwa, a preferred artwork pupil who’s good-looking, sort, and charming.

Following the primary and second teasers for the drama, which depict the budding romance between Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo, the brand new teaser reveals the distinctive chemistry between Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa.

The teaser begins with the pair’s first assembly, by which Lee Younger Hwa slips and falls into the pool. Search engine marketing Dan Ah cooly tells him, “The pool wasn’t meant so that you can fall into, so get out.” After she helps Lee Younger Hwa out of the water, he faces her with a pleasant smile to level out her lack of manners. Unfazed, Search engine marketing Dan Ah asks in return, “Why are you smiling?”

Lee Younger Hwa doesn’t miss a beat as he replies, “I’m accustomed to smiling, and friendliness is a nasty behavior.” Their banter continues as Search engine marketing Dan Ah seems to be him over and says, “Let’s repair that behavior. I would develop fond.”

The following clip exhibits the pair getting nearer by way of portray as Lee Younger Hwa guides Search engine marketing Dan Ah’s brush over a canvas. Search engine marketing Dan Ah observes one in every of his work, and Lee Younger Hwa’s voice asks, “Why did you select me?” She then solutions, “As a result of I feel my time is smudged on this portray.” The teaser involves an finish as Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa smile sweetly at one another.

Watch the teaser under!

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Sooyoung in “Inform Me What You Noticed” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)