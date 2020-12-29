Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh Joke Around Behind The Scenes Of “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” takes viewers to the poolside with a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Run On” is a drama about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung co-stars as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Sooyoung performs Search engine optimisation Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO who believes the one option to fail is to not strive in any respect. Kang Tae Oh takes the position of Lee Younger Hwa, a preferred artwork pupil who’s good-looking, variety, and charming.

The video provides viewers a better take a look at the weird first assembly between Sooyoung’s and Kang Tae Oh’s characters. Sooyoung watches with curiosity whereas Kang Tae Oh stares into the swimming pool, planning out how he’ll fall into the water. Sooyoung teases Kang Tae Oh after he makes a false begin, however quickly he falls into the pool with a spectacular splash amid applause from the encompassing workers. When he climbs out of the water, Sooyoung asks, “It feels good, proper?” and Kang Tae Oh responds by playfully rolling again into the pool.

Subsequent up, Kang Tae Oh should dive all the way down to the underside of the pool to retrieve a bracelet, however he has a tough time finding it. Sooyoung claps in amusement when Kang Tae Oh comes up for air and gasps, “I can’t discover it, it’s too onerous!” The pair showcase their excellent performing expertise as they perform the subsequent scene, and as quickly as they end, Sooyoung checks to guarantee that Kang Tae Oh is okay.

Kang Tae Oh then dons a gown for the next scene. Sooyoung compliments the colour, saying that it fits him nicely, as if it had been made only for him. She stays in good humor as she talks to the workers about her character’s damaged bracelet, saying, “It’s a disgrace because it price 10 million received (roughly $9,100).” After she falls into character and acts upset in regards to the bracelet, Kang Tae Oh makes an attempt to appease her by making hearts together with his fingers, however she simply appears to be like away in mock disgust.

As they put together to movie, Kang Tae Oh jokes round by attempting to make his hair moist once more by placing his head into the pool, which surprises Sooyoung. All through the scene, Sooyoung continues to make use of all of her energy to repair the damaged bracelet. Lastly, she palms the bracelet to Kang Tae Oh, whose eyes widen when he unintentionally drops it in the midst of the take. The video involves an finish as they movie the scene as soon as extra and Sooyoung comes over to pat Kang Tae Oh’s again in congratulations.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

Watch Sooyoung in her earlier drama “Inform Me What You Noticed” right here…

Watch Now

…and Kang Tae Oh in his earlier rom-com drama “The Story of Nokdu” right here!

Watch Now