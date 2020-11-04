Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon Joins Lee Seung Chul To Sing Duet Version Of “My Love” In MV Teaser

Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon joins Lee Seung Chul for a particular challenge to have a good time his thirty fifth debut anniversary!
On November 3, it was introduced that Taeyeon has teamed up with the veteran singer to launch a duet model of his hit 2013 track “My Love” as a particular single.
The 2 artists have an attention-grabbing connection that led to the collaboration, as a result of Ladies’ Generation’s 2007 first full album featured a remake of Lee Seung Chul’s 1989 track “Ladies’ Era.”
A teaser video for his or her duet offers a sneak preview of their stunning concord. Test it out beneath!
Lee Seung Chul and Taeyeon’s “My Love” duet comes out on November 5.
