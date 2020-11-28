Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA Launches Her Own YouTube Channel

Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA has now began her personal YouTube channel!

On November 27, YoonA shared her first video on her new channel “YoonA’s So Great Day.” The video exhibits the primary assembly between the star and employees to speak concerning the content material she’ll be placing up for followers on her new official Instagram account and YouTube channel.

On the subject of why she determined to start out the official accounts, YoonA stated, “I assumed it will be good to have one thing official to indicate the followers my schedule and what I’ve been as much as these days, so I requested it.” She shared that she’d been pondering it will be good to have a separate house to add these issues, relatively than placing them on her private Instagram.

YoonA defined that the channel shares its identify along with her fan assembly “So Great Day.” She stated that she had give you the identify based mostly on Ladies’ Generation’s fandom identify “SONE,” which is pronounced as “so-won” (소원) in Korean.

She and the employees went on to speak about their coloration scheme for her Instagram account, concepts similar to utilizing the “shushing” emoticon when posting about her upcoming drama “Hush,” and extra. YoonA additionally labored on designing the channel’s header and emblem herself.

Watch the video with English subtitles under!

YoonA stars within the drama “Hush” alongside Hwang Jung Min, and the story follows the lives of newspaper reporters. It would premiere on JTBC on December 11.

Watch YoonA in “The King Loves” under!

Watch Now