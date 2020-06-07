Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA Shows Her Hobbies And How She Spends A Day Off

Ladies’ Generation’s YoonA guested on tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title) and confirmed her day by day life!

YoonA shared, “After my movie ‘E.X.I.T,’ I’ve simply been spending time in my ‘off’ state. I assumed that if I simply let time move busily, I gained’t know how you can do something, so I’ve been learning Chinese language, baking at residence, and taking my pet canine on walks.”

The episode started with a clip of YoonA baking cookies to offer to the employees at a recording for a business. She personally handed out the cookies and shared that she will get in a very good temper when she works arduous along with the employees members.

The present then aired footage of YoonA strolling her canine Rae-O and spending a day assembly her buddies and acquaintances.

The primary acquaintance she met was a translator who labored along with her throughout her appearances on Chinese language selection reveals. YoonA instructed her that though she ultimately handed the intermediate HSKK (Chinese language oral proficiency take a look at), it was solely after she had failed as soon as by one level.

YoonA then went to satisfy her subsequent acquaintance, a detailed good friend of 17 years. She defined, “I’ve 5 buddies I’ve been shut with for 17 years. They’re like household.” She visited her good friend and helped her out along with her work. YoonA identified that the paint on her toilet door was flaking an excessive amount of and provided to color it for her. Collectively, they took the door off its hinges and positioned it in opposition to the wall in a very good place for portray. YoonA combined purple and white paint to create a stunning pink colour, and collectively they remodeled the flaky white door into a brand new pink one. After the arduous work, they sat down and chatted over some somaek (a beer-soju cocktail).

