Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri And Jung Il Woo Open Up To Each Other About Their Hardships In Historical Drama Teaser

MBN has launched the third teaser for his or her upcoming tenth anniversary particular mission drama, “Bossam—Stealing Destiny”!

The drama additionally unveiled posters of the love triangle between the three leads, in addition to a full forged poster.

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam—Stealing Destiny” is a historic drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious previous who unintentionally kidnaps a princess. Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri stars as Soo Kyung, the princess in query, who’s the widowed daughter of Gwanghae-gun (Kim Tae Woo). “Bossam” refers back to the apply wherein a widow can be kidnapped in the course of the evening to be remarried to a single man through the Joseon period.

The teaser begins with Soo Kyung (Yuri) in despair and about to take her personal life. In voiceover, she says, “It will be extra comfy for everybody if I died.” She had married the eldest son of Lee Yi Chum (Lee Jae Yong), the top of the northern faction, in an organized political marriage, however she was widowed with out even spending the primary evening along with her new husband. By means of Ba Woo’s mistake, she finally ends up being kidnapped as nicely. She tells him, “There’s no cause for me to dwell.”

However Ba Woo (Jung Il Woo) stops her and says angrily, “Who wants a cause to dwell? I’m additionally useless to the world, identical to you.” Ba Woo had been the son of a yangban (Joseon period aristocrats), however his household had been damaged up and scattered because of the machinations of Lee Yi Chum. There’s a flashback of the younger Ba Woo crying as his home burns to the bottom earlier than his eyes.

Each find yourself hiding their identities to outlive, and though their relationship will get off to a rocky begin, the 2 quickly discover happiness with Ba Woo’s son, Cha Dol (Go Dong Ha). However there’s a higher impediment to their love than the mere distinction of their positions, for Soo Kyung is the daughter-in-law of Ba Woo’s enemy, Lee Yi Chum.

MBN said, “Ba Woo and Soo Kyung have suffered extra issues of their previous than are revealed within the trailer. However each of them resist the fates that they’ve been dealt and slowly begin to get used to one another simply as mild rain soaks via a shirt. Please look ahead to seeing whether or not a stupendous love can blossom from a ‘stolen’ destiny.”

One poster for the drama focuses on the love triangle between Ba Woo, Soo Kyung, and Dae Yeop (Shin Hyun Soo), the second son of Lee Yi Chum. Soo Kyung was Dae Yeop’s past love, having grown up collectively as kids, however due to his father’s plans, she was married off to his older brother as a substitute. He cultivated his martial arts expertise in order that he may defend his widowed love even after they turned siblings-in-law.

One other poster highlights the primary forged. In addition to Ba Woo, Soo Kyung, and Dae Yeop are Lee Yi Chum; Gwanghae-gun (Kim Tae Woo), a king who has been positioned in a harmful place; Kim Gae Si (Tune Solar Mi), a courtroom woman who straddles the border between intelligence and ferociousness; Girl Haeindang Lee (Myung Se Bin), Lee Yi Chum’s youthful sister; Choon Bae (Lee Joon Hyuk), Ba Woo’s partner-in-crime; and Girl Jo (Shin Dong Mi), who has been caring for Soo Kyung since she was a toddler.

“Bossam—Stealing Destiny” premieres on Could 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

