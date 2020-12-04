Watch: Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri Has One Chance To Save Hyun Woo’s Life In Teaser For New Mini Drama

Upcoming mini drama “Breakup Probation, A Week” (literal title) has launched its first teaser!

Starring Ladies’ Generation’s Yuri and Hyun Woo, “Breakup Probation, A Week” is a couple of lady who should half methods with the person she loves inside per week with a view to save his life. Yuri will play Park Ga Ram and Hyun Woo will star as Kim Seon Jae.

The clip begins with Park Ga Ram strolling throughout the road. A truck speeds in direction of her, and Kim Seon Jae rushes to her rescue. Kim Seon Jae is introduced useless, and Park Ga Ram begs, “Please save Seon Jae.”

A mysterious man says, “I believed you two broke up. Didn’t you two half methods since you’re sick and bored with one another and you’ll’t stand each other?”

Nevertheless, on account of Park Ga Ram’s determined plea, the mysterious man provides her an opportunity to return in time and save her lover. Nevertheless, there’s one situation. She should break up with him inside per week.

Regardless of Park Ga Ram’s deep love for Kim Seon Jae, she resolves to half methods with him and let him be comfortable with out her. Kim Seon Jae refuses to interrupt up along with her and asks, “How can we break up after we’re in love?” Park Ga Ram lies by her tooth and declares she doesn’t love him anymore.

The drama will showcase their journey by love, heartbreak, remorse, and sacrifice.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Breakup Probation, A Week” will air someday in December.

