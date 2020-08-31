Watch Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me’ at the 2020 VMAs

“Rain on Me,” the hit duet by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande was the centerpiece of an elaborate medley of songs from Gaga’s newest album, “Chromatica,” on Sunday evening’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the similar futuristic theme and bright-pink shade scheme as the track’s music video, Gaga, Grande and a troop of dancers delivered intense choreography on a wild, multi-level set.

Sporting masks designed by Cecilio Castrillo, Gaga and her dancers launched the medley with a minute or so of “911” earlier than launching into “Rain on Me.” At the finish of the efficiency, the pair entered an elevator-like sales space that was spun out of view by a dancer, however Gaga quickly returned and sat down at a piano that gave the impression to be formed like a mind, taking part in solo earlier than returning to the major stage and roaring into the first single from the album, “Silly Love.”

“Rain on Me” was nominated for a staggering seven awards, together with video of the 12 months, track of the 12 months, finest collaboration, finest pop, finest cinematography, finest visible results and finest choreography — and Gaga received artist of the 12 months

Gaga who was awarded the first-ever Tri-Con Award, additionally received the Finest Collaboration award for “Rain on Me.” She devoted the award to Grande saying: “Lady, that is for us. I really feel like once we had been in the studio collectively, we turned our tears that felt like infinite rainfall into diamonds, and I’ll treasure these diamonds eternally.”

Because of the variety of nods for “Rain on Me,” each Grande and Gaga acquired the most nominations at this 12 months’s awards, totaling 9 every.

This marks Grande’s fifth efficiency on the VMAs stage, together with her most up-to-date being in 2018, when she sang “God Is a Girl.” On the different hand, Gaga hasn’t carried out at the VMAs since 2013, when she carried out “Applause” from her album “Artpop.”

Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS and others additionally carried out at Sunday evening’s VMAs, which was broadcast stay from a number of totally different audience-less places in New York Metropolis.